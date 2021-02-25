DeWine Sets Higher Capacity Limits For Sporting, Entertainment Venues

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the state will be increasing the capacity limits for sporting and entertainment events, creating an opportunity for more of these venues to reopen.

Sporting events, entertainment venues such as theaters and concert halls, and banquet centers will be able to operate under new capacity limits starting March 1.

DeWine says the state is getting closer and closer to the end of the pandemic.

"There's a bridge to that life and we have to take the bridge. And the bridge is really built on two things, one is vaccinations, and the other during this bridge is to continue to wear masks," says DeWine.

The limits include 25% maximum occupancy for indoor events and 30% max occupancy for outdoor events. DeWine says schools can move ahead with planning for spring events such as prom and graduation.

Details on how these events can operate under specific guidelines are expected to come out in the next couple of days.

Coronavirus
coronavirus - health orders

