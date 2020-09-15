DeWine Signs Law Offering Legal Immunity For COVID-Related Lawsuits

By 52 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 606 in a virtual signing ceremony from his home in Cedarville. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in his Columbus office, and Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) joined from their homes.
    Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 606 in a virtual signing ceremony from his home in Cedarville. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in his Columbus office, and Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) joined from their homes.
    Ohio Channel screenshot

As he hinted he would, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a law that will shield first responders, businesses and schools from COVID-19 related lawsuits. It’s one of the first coronavirus immunity laws in the country.

The law’s sponsors say it will provide immunity for law enforcement, medical professionals and large and small businesses from lawsuits over things like cleanliness guidelines or decisions on medical care, as long as there’s no reckless or intentional conduct.

At the virtual signing ceremony, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said it goes beyond just health care facilities, fire and police, and restaurants and stores.

“This is not just about business; it’s about schools, it’s about not-for-profits, it’s all of us who are trying to do the right things but also need that predictability,"Husted said.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Diane Grendell (R-Chesterland), passed the House overwhelmingly in May and then was approved by a closer vote in the Senate in June.

Many Democrats opposed the bill after the Senate stripped out language that would allow first responders, food workers and corrections employees to qualify for workers' compensation benefits right away. But Republicans have said the BWC is covering most of those cases.

The law expires at the end of the year.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - business
legal immunity
Diane Grendell
Jon Husted

Related Content

Federal Lawsuit Filed Over Ohio's Coronavirus Restrictions

By Sep 1, 2020
A closed sign on a Columbus area business a few weeks after all businesses deemed non-essential were shut down.
Karen Kasler

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court, asking it to remove the state of emergency declared in March that led to restrictions imposed on the state’s businesses to prevent coronavirus spread. 

COVID Lawsuit Immunity Bill Passes Ohio House Mostly Without Democratic Votes

By Sep 1, 2020
The House was in session for the first time since July. Masks are not required in the House chamber. Most Democrats wear them and many Republicans do not.
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers have sent on to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill to shield first responders, businesses and schools from COVID-19 related lawsuits. The bill had passed the House overwhelmingly in May, but this time Democrats had serious concerns with how the Senate changed it.

Vote Expected Tuesday On Bill To Offer Protection From COVID-Related Lawsuits

By Aug 31, 2020
Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers will hold a final vote next week on a bill that would shield first responders, businesses and schools from coronavirus-related lawsuits from patients, customers or students.

More Than Half Of The State's Bars And Restaurants Could Be In Jeopardy Of Closing Soon

By Aug 12, 2020
A restaurant in northeast Columbus advertises dine-in service.
Karen Kasler

More than half of the state’s restaurants and bars could be out of business soon, according to a survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association. Owners of those establishments say the restrictions put on them because of COVID-19 are hurting their businesses. And they fear it will get worse.

Fate Of Bill That Changes COVID-19 Data Lies With The Ohio Senate

By Jun 19, 2020
People Image Studio, Shutterstock.com

The Ohio Senate is being asked to consider a bill passed along party lines in the House that requires new reporting standards for COVID19. 