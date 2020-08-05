E-Warrant Program Intended To Improve Gun Sale Background Check Accuracy

The anniversary of the mass shooting in Dayton is reviving conversations about gun regulations in Ohio. While lawmakers have refused to move Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) gun regulation proposals, his administration is rolling out a program that he says can improve the accuracy of background checks.

An e-warrant program in 10 counties would create a digital system that streamlines the process of filing warrants and protection orders. 

DeWine says he's calling on the legislature to require that information be filed in the databases used for gun sale background checks. 

"That anytime a serious felony is committed, a warrant is issued, that that warrant goes into the national database as well as the state database," says DeWine. 

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) says the state is now in the building phase of the program. The 10 counties expected to use the program first are; Athens, Franklin, Guernsey, Hamilton, Logan, Lucas, Mahoning, Montgomery, Pickaway, and Ross.

The e-warrant system was among the recommendations a DeWine task force put out last year. The program is set to go active early 2021.

