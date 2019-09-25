Effort Underway To Get More Women To Run For Political Office

  • Former Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery
    Dan Konik

Ohio’s House of Representatives has the largest number of women lawmakers in its 215-year history yet of the 99 members, only 28 are women. Some of the state’s female leaders say more women need to be encouraged to run for office.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes says just over half of Ohio’s population is women.

“We should have a government that reflects the population of the state and it does not currently do that," Sykes says

Republican former Attorney General and Auditor Betty Montgomery works with a group headed by former House Speaker JoAnn Davidson that trains women to hold political office.

“Women tend to have to be asked. Men, generally, are not afraid to step forward and say, “pick me,"" Montgomery says.

It’s been 100 years since women gained the right to vote. 

