Elected Republicans On Trump's Re-election Team React To Impeachment Announcement

Nearly every Republican elected statewide in Ohio is an honorary chair of President Trump’s re-election team, including Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

And they're being asked about their reactions to the official impeachment inquiry opened by the U.S. House.

Mike DeWine was a U.S. Senator during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1999, and presided over Monica Lewinsky’s deposition. Though DeWine voted guilty on both charges, he said he didn’t make that call until the case was presented. And that’s the way he said he's approaching things now.

“That was my position when I was in the United States Senate. I said look at the evidence, look at all the evidence, we have to wait till all the evidence is in. So I’m just not going to comment on this," DeWine said.

Sen. Rob Portman voted for Clinton’s impeachment when he was in the House in 1998, citing serious wrongdoing and evidence of lying under oath.

But Portman said this inquiry “will distract Congress from the bipartisan legislative work we should be doing to find solutions and deliver results.”

Ohio's 12 Republican members of Congress are also Trump re-election honorary state chairs. Many of them responded to the impeachment inquiry announcement on Twitter. Here's a roundup of their tweets: