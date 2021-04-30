Employees Who Sued Over Ohio Municipal Income Tax Collection Law Plan Appeal

By 1 hour ago
  • A sign on I-670 approaching Columbus on March 29, 2020 reminds Ohioans of the
    A sign on I-670 approaching Columbus on March 29, 2020 reminds Ohioans of the "stay at home" order that was in effect. Thousands of Columnbus commuters normally used this freeway daily to get to their downtown offices.
    Karen Kasler

Three employees of a conservative think tank in Ohio plan to appeal a decision by a Franklin County judge, dismissing their lawsuit over municipal income taxes paid during the pandemic.

The three employees of the Buckeye Institute, who don’t live in Columbus, sued over a law signed in March 2020 that required them to work from home but still pay municipal income taxes to Columbus.

Jay Carson represents them, and said the pandemic stay-at-home order in March 2020 pushed attention to a trend that had already begun.

“Regardless of what happens in this litigation, the you know, there are a number of employers who are saying, listen, working from home works for us. It works for our employees. We're going to keep doing that. So this is a problem that cities would have to face regardless," Carson said.

Cities have said municipal income taxes are needed for public safety and other key operations and losing that money would blow irreparable holes in their budgets.

And Carson said there's another thing to consider - the potential strain on the home communities of these workers.

“While employees have been staying home, they're using services from their home city where they live, yet still paying more taxes to the city where they don't live. So there's actually been a burden that's been placed on some of these suburban communities," Carson said.

But Carson said since working from home or remotely is more common than ever, lawmakers might want to consider if there’s a better way to fund cities.

Carson said similar lawsuits have been filed in Cuyahoga, Hamilton and Lucas counties, to challenge municipal income tax collections in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo.

coronavirus - taxes
Coronavirus
Buckeye Institute

Related Content

Group: Cities Could Lose Big If Work-From-Home Income Tax Law Changed

By Sep 16, 2020
The city of Columbus, as seen from the Main Street bridge.
Karen Kasler

There are two bills that would make changes in how income taxes are collected by the biggest cities in Ohio. And a group that advocates for municipalities is very worried about them.

Big Money Coming To Ohio And Cities, Counties In Latest COVID Relief Package

By Mar 10, 2021

Along with individual stimulus checks and more help for the unemployed, there’s a lot of money headed to Ohio and its cities and counties once the latest $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is signed into law.

Ohio Mayors Lay Out How Cities, State Can Recover From Pandemic Together

By Feb 8, 2021
Zoom

A collection of Ohio mayors is calling on state leaders to hear them out on their priorities for the year. This bipartisan alliance says the state must work with cities to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Lawmakers Approve CARES Act Funding Distribution

By Jun 12, 2020
Andy Chow

State lawmakers approved hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to help local governments recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Conservative Group Sues Over City Taxes Paid By Workers At Home

By Jul 11, 2020
The Buckeye Institute's offices are located in a building across the street from the Statehouse in downtown Columbus.
Karen Kasler

A conservative think tank has filed a lawsuit against the city of Columbus and the state of Ohio, claiming that its employees who live outside of Columbus shouldn’t have paid city income taxes while working during the state’s stay at home order.