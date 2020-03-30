FDA Grants Battelle Request To Sterilize 80,000 N-95 Masks Per Machine Per Day

By 34 minutes ago
  • Battelle employees process N-95 masks in the Critical Care Decontamination System.
    Battelle employees process N-95 masks in the Critical Care Decontamination System.
    Battelle

The Food and Drug Administration has given the go-ahead to Columbus-based Battelle for its full request to sterilize 80,000 N-95 surgical masks per machine per day, after issuing a letter earlier in the day permitting far less. And it comes after pressure from Ohio officials.

Ohio reported a total of 29 deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, up from 25 Saturday. And the state confirmed 1,653 cases of coronavirus, up 17% from the day before. 403 people have been hospitalized, 139 in intensive care. A total of 24,376 people have been tested. 

Gov. Mike DeWine said he’d gotten the word early Sunday that the approval was just for 10,000 masks per machine per day. DeWine called that “reckless”, and called President Trump to push for more.

“We’re frantically trying to get enough of these masks, and we have a solution, at least for part of the problem, in that we can clean 80,000 of these every single day. Free us, let us go do it. And sometimes you just have to say it that way to get things moving," DeWine said.

DeWine said he wasn’t sure why the request had been limited to 10,000, but said bureaucracy could be the culprit.

“Sometimes you just have to rattle it. And that’s true with the bureaucracy anywhere. That’s the truth with bureaucracy in Columbus, in Ohio, it’s the same. Sometimes you just have to say, this is really important. And the reason it’s important is that we have to protect the people who are on the front line. We don’t have enough of these.”

Read more about the process here.

Though other governors have reported problems with Trump, Dewine praised him and later thanked him in a statement and on Twitter.

Battelle will be able to sterilize 160,000 masks each day with two machines in Ohio, and has machines to send to New York and Seattle.

Tags: 
Coronavirus

Related Content

Coronavirus Is Having An Impact On Mental Health Of Ohioans

By 7 hours ago
Dr. Kenneth Yeager talks to Jo Ingles
Dan Konik

Millions of Ohioans are staying home as ordered, as schools have closed, employers have ordered them to work remotely and entertainment options have been shut down. And hundreds of thousands have lost their jobs as businesses shuttered – perhaps temporarily or maybe permanently. All of these sudden changes are having an impact on Ohioans who are now living very different lives than just a few weeks ago.

DeWine Calls For Help Building Up Personal Protection Equipment

By Mar 28, 2020
The Ohio Channel

The state is working on building up medical capacity for when the coronavirus is expected to hit its peak, now predicted for mid-May. The state has said there could be up to 10,000 cases per day at that point. While this includes creating more spaces for patients, it also means stocking up on gear known as personal protection equipment.

State Says Businesses Not Following COVID-19 Safety Rules Could Face Penalties

By Mar 28, 2020
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted speaks at the daily coronavirus news conference on Friday, March 28.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

More than 187,000 Ohioans filed for unemployment this week, and many more are worried about their jobs and their businesses. The state has said that businesses that consider themselves essential as described by Ohio’s stay at home order can stay open, but they must be following safety guidelines. And if they’re not, they could face penalties.

COVID-19 Deaths Reach 19; Ohio Predicts 10,000 Cases Daily At Peak

By Mar 27, 2020

With a 30 percent increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in 24 hours and a new total of 19 deaths, new projections on the spread of coronavirus in Ohio suggest the state could be seeing 10,000 cases a day by the time it peaks.