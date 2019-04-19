Federal Judge Says State Cannot Enforce Part Of Its New Abortion Law

By 7 minutes ago
  • Elvira Koneva, Shutterstock.com

At the end of last year, former Gov. John Kasich signed a bill into law that bans a surgical procedure most commonly used in second trimester abortions. Now a federal court is blocking part of that new law from going into effect. 

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett has ruled the state cannot fully enforce the new law that bans dilation and extraction, the common method of abortion used about 15 weeks of pregnancy and beyond. In his ruling, Barrett says the state cannot enforce the law at all against doctors who perform the procedure on a woman who is less than 18 weeks pregnant. At that point, Barrett says part of the new law that requires doctors to take an action to cause fetal demise before conducting the procedure can be applied in certain circumstances. It is important to note this ruling is only temporary right now until a trial over the new law is heard in a few months.

Tags: 
Abortion
D and E
abortion procedure
federal court

Related Content

ACLU To File Lawsuit Against State Over New Abortion Ban Soon

By Apr 12, 2019
Elvira Koneva, Shutterstock.com

Ohio’s newest law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected is supposed to go into effect in three months. But there’s a very good chance it won’t because there’s a legal challenge looming.

The Fight Over Abortion In Ohio: Where Does It Go From Here?

By Apr 11, 2019
The so-called "Heartbeat Bill", before it was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Dan Konik

It’s taken eight years and many hours of testimony, but the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” has been signed into law. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered on his campaign promise to sign the controversial legislation that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. But where does it go from here?

Controversial "Heartbeat Bill" Abortion Ban Is Signed Into Law

By Apr 11, 2019
Gov. DeWine signs the so called "Heartbeat Bill" into law
Dan Konik

As expected, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that bans abortions at the point when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Lawmakers Send Controversial Six-Week Abortion Ban To Governor

By & Apr 10, 2019
Supporters of the "Heartbeat Bill" chanted outside the Ohio House chamber before the vote.
Karen Kasler

For the third time, a bill that bans abortion from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected has passed the Ohio House and Senate.  But this time will likely be the last for what's been called the "Heartbeat Bill", because Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it into law. 

Supporters Of Legal Abortion Say Changes In Controversial Bill Need To Be Vetted

By Apr 8, 2019
Jaime Miracle, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Statehouse News Bureau

An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation are concerned about changes in what's been known as the "Heartbeat Bill".  