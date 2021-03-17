FERC Investigating FirstEnergy's Lobbying For Nuclear Bailout Bill

  • FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron
    Tim Ruddell/WKSU

Federal energy regulators are conducting an investigation into FirstEnergy, digging into the utility's actions during the debate over a sweeping energy law in the form of House Bill 6.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is looking into FirstEnergy's lobbying and governmental affairs activities related to HB6, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

FirstEnergy is accused of funneling millions of dollars to a dark money group in order to help get Larry Householder elected as Ohio House Speaker. In return, investigators say Householder passed the nuclear bailout for FirstEnergy.

FERC is just the latest agency to investigate FirstEnergy. Along with the pending federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, FirstEnergy is also under investigation by the SEC and being audited by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

FirstEnergy fired several executives following an internal investigation. The terminations included CEO Chuck Jones, and vice presidents Michael Dowling and Dennis Chack.

