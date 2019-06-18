Final Senate Budget Unlikely To Include More Local Government Money

  • Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) discuss the budget with reporters the day after it was introduced.
    Karen Kasler

The final version of the Ohio Senate’s budget is expected Wednesday. While there will certainly be some proposals added in, some things are unlikely to change – such as the money that goes to a fund that’s been decimated over the last eight years.

The initial Senate budget cuts taxes by $700 million over two years, restores the $40 million dollar film tax credit and puts $172 million into the H2Ohio water quality fund. And it increases money going to the Local Government Fund by $5 million.  

Senate Finance chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said there is more money going to specific separate local items, such as the radio system for first responders and court costs for low income Ohioans.

“To me, it’s not the amount. It’s the recognition that we are partners in the distribution of government services," Dolan said.

Senate President Larry Obhof said there are no plans to bring the fund back up where it was eight years ago. Cities say that fund has been cut in half since then.

FY 20-21 Budget
local government fund

