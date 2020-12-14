First Round Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Ohio

  • Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center administers first round of COVID-19 vaccine to staff, December 14, 2020
    Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center administers first round of COVID-19 vaccine to staff.
    Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center/Twitter

Nearly 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care workers around the state are set to receive the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Staff at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati's UC Health were the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Both hospitals were sent 975 doses each, with the same amount set for eight other hospitals within a day.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) hopes to see about 600,000 doses come to Ohio in the next month.

"The good news is for Ohioans that every day as we go forward from here we'll see more and more people be vaccinated," says DeWine.

The other hospitals set to receive the vaccine include:

  • Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center (Lucas County)
  • Cleveland Clinic (Cuyahoga County)
  • MetroHealth (Cuyahoga County)
  • Mercy Health Springfield Regional (Clark County)
  • OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Franklin County)
  • Aultman Hospital (Stark County)
  • OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens County)
  • Genesis Hospital (Muskingum County)

DeWine pressed that people must continue to wear masks and observe physical distance during the immunization process.

