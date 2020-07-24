FirstEnergy CEO Reacts To Racketeering Investigation, Says Company Acted Properly

  • Chuck Jones, FirstEnergy CEO
    Andy Chow

FirstEnergy held an earnings call Friday, just days after federal agents subpoenaed the company as part of a racketeering investigation. The allegations say millions of dollars went into a dark money organization that ended up benefitting House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

The federal investigation accuses Householder of profiting from a bribery scheme, starting with money coming from companies widely believed to be FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries.

The case laid about by the U.S. district attorney says in return, Householder pushed a law that accomplished several priorities for FirstEnergy, including a bailout for two unprofitable nuclear plants owned by its former subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions, now Energy Harbor.

"I believe that FirstEnergy acted properly in this matter and we intend to cooperate fully in the investigation," says Chuck Jones, FirstEnergy CEO. "This is a serious and disturbing situation. Ethical behavior and upholding the highest standards of conduct are foundational values for the entire FirstEnergy family, and me personally," says Jones.

And Jones says company officials look forward to sharing with investigators what they did to support the law and why. 

"But let me be clear. At no point does our support for nuclear plants in Ohio interfere or supersede our ethical obligations to conduct our business properly," says Jones.

Investigators say money flowed from companies, that fit the description of FirstEnergy and FirstEnergy Solutions, into a 501(c)(4) named Generation Now.

Generation Now pumped millions of dollars into a campaign to earn support from lawmakers for HB6 and the subsequent campaign against a referendum effort in the fall of 2019.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers are now proposing a repeal to the bailout.

Householder Corruption Case
HB6 - Energy Bill

DeWine Says He'll Call Special House Session To Replace Speaker If Necessary

By Jul 22, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine was flanked by Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) when he delivered his first State of the State speech in March 2019.
Ohio Channel

After Larry Householder’s arrest on racketeering charges, his future as Ohio House Speaker may be cloudy – though he hasn’t said clearly if he will resign. Gov. Mike DeWine has called for Householder to quit, and says he’ll consider taking action if his fellow Republicans in the House do not.

Lawmakers Crafting Legislation To Repeal HB6

By Jul 22, 2020
Andy Chow

State lawmakers are quickly putting a proposal together that would repeal the energy laws created through House Bill 6. It’s a sweeping energy bill that bailed out two nuclear power plants along with making other big changes. However, the bill is now at the center of a federal racketeering investigation.

Nuclear Power Plant Bailout At The Center Of Federal Corruption Case

By & Jul 21, 2020
House Speaker Larry Householder draws up the details of his plan to overhaul energy policy in Ohio.
Andy Chow

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has been arrested in connection to a $61 million public corruption racketeering conspiracy case. He and four other defendants are alleged to have been critical players in the push to pass a controversial piece of legislation that upended the state's energy policy.