Former ECOT Sponsor Agrees To Settlement With State

An educational service center is paying the state back for money it received while sponsoring the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. The settlement is part of a larger lawsuit targeting about $80 million in overpayments to ECOT.

The Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West will repay the state of Ohio $879,000. That’s the amount it received as a sponsor of ECOT.

The online charter school was given state money for students it couldn’t prove it had, to the tune of about $80 million.

Attorney General Dave Yost commends Lake Erie West for agreeing to repay its portion.

The state is still pursuing that much larger pot of money through a lawsuit against a handful of ECOT officials, including its founder and major GOP campaign donor, Bill Lager.