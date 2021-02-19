Former Ohio House Member Who Filed Impeachment Papers Against Governor DeWine Wants To Run Ohio GOP

  • Former Ohio Rep John Becker
    Ohio House

A former state lawmaker who has had some controversial conservative ideas is running to be the chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. 

Former State Rep John Becker says he’s running to succeed Jane Timken, who resigned as Ohio GOP chair last month because he says he can connect with regular Ohioans. He says he has grass roots experiences and is not what many would call an establishment Republican. 

“I was out in the rural areas, everywhere from Clermont County to Lawrence County, connecting with regular people and that’s something the establishment seems to forget about," Becker says.

Becker was a controversial lawmaker who, among other things, filed articles of impeachment last year against fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Timken is now running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman and will likely face former state Treasurer Josh Mandel in a primary.

