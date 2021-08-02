-
The Ohio Republican Party has a new chairman but he’s actually a well-known political operative.Most recently, Bob Paduchik ran President Trump’s Ohio…
A former state lawmaker who has had some controversial conservative ideas is running to be the chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. Former State Rep…
The Clermont County Republican Party has passed a resolution that demands the Ohio Republican Party not endorse a gubernatorial candidate in the 2022…
For the first time in more than a century, Ohio state lawmakers have drafted articles of impeachment against a sitting governor. And it's a Republican…
It’s been just over 24 hours since Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and charged with bribery and racketeering. And since that time, the…
Abortion was a big issue in Ohio in 2019, as it has been for several years. A strict abortion ban was one of the 21 bills that passed, and more bills are…
Two Ohio lawmakers want to loosen state restrictions on alcohol. The bipartisan legislation they are proposing would make it easier for churches and…
Gov. Mike DeWine’s package of proposals to reduce gun violence through mental health and gun policy changes is getting mixed reviews. You can watch…
A new bill would ban most private insurance coverage for abortions. But opponents say it would also ban effective methods of birth control. One fifth of…
A new bill in the Ohio House would crack down on elected officials at all levels who fail to show up to do those jobs. Republican John Becker’s…