Gas Tax Hikes Go Into Effect Monday

Ohioans have just a couple of days to fill up before the new statewide gas tax goes into effect.

The tax on a gallon of unleaded gas goes up 10.5 cents just after midnight Sunday. The diesel fuel tax will increase by 19 cents per gallon. Gov. Mike DeWine had pushed for a larger hike, but was pleased with the compromise.

“Our roads are obviously essential to highway safety and they are certainly an essential part of our economy," DeWine said.

The tax hike is expected to bring in an extra $865 million dollars a year.