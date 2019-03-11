Gov. DeWine Isn't In Favor Of Hiking Federal Gas Tax

By 5 minutes ago
  • Maridav, Shutterstock.com

When asked by reporters whether it's time for the federal government to hike taxes on gas, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine explains why he thinks that's not a good idea.

DeWine, who wants to increase Ohio's tax on gasoline, says increasing the federal gas tax isn't the answer to the state's problem.

“I’d rather for our drivers to pay money and let it stay right here in Ohio with no one taking anything off the top than for us to send it to Washington and let them skim some off and send it back to us.  We are a donor state. We contribute more in federal taxes than we get back in regard to the gasoline tax," DeWine says.

DeWine wants lawmakers to pass an 18 cent increase, saying less would make Ohio’s roads unsafe.  The House version of his transportation budget has an 11 cent increase. The Senate is now considering the transportation budget that must be signed by March 31. 

Tags: 
gas tax

Related Content

Mass Transit Advocates Thrilled With Dramatic Boost In Funding

By Mar 8, 2019
An RTA bus crosses the Detroit-Superior Bridge in downtown Cleveland in 2013.
Cleveland RTA/Facebook

Mass transit advocates in Ohio got a huge surprise in the House version of the transportation budget – funding for public transportation soared by 150% over Gov. Mike DeWine’s original proposal.  And they're hoping the Senate will go along with that too.

House Passes Transportation Budget, Including Smaller Gas Tax Hike

By Mar 7, 2019
Karen Kasler

There are some big changes in the transportation budget passed by the House compared to the proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine, who has said an 18 cent gas tax hike is needed to maintain and repair Ohio’s roads.

House Speaker Says He's Willing To Consider A Possible Gas Tax

By Feb 6, 2019
House Speaker Larry Householder (R, Glenford)
Jo Ingles

The committee reviewing the financial situation facing the Ohio Department of Transportation heard testimony for a second day today – and is expected to release a report recommending funding solutions very soon. It seems likely that an increase in the gas tax will be part of it. The leader of the Ohio House says he’s willing to talk about it.

ODOT Director Responds To House Lawmakers’ Cut To Gas Tax Increase Proposal

By Mar 6, 2019
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks testified to the House Finance Committee last month.
Andy Chow

The director of the Ohio Department of Transportation isn’t pleased with the decision by the House Finance Committee to cut Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed 18 cent gas tax increase down to just under 11 cents. But he’s holding out hope, even though that plan is likely to be on the House floor Thursday.

House Lawmakers Cut DeWine's Gas Tax Increase

By Mar 5, 2019
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks testified about the gas tax increase before the House Finance Committee last month.
Andy Chow

Just hours after Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State speech in which he argued for an 18-cent gas tax increase to fund road repair and maintenance, state lawmakers cut his request dramatically.