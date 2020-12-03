Gov. DeWine Vetoes Bill That Limits His Power To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

By 1 hour ago
  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
    Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he’s vetoed the controversial bill that would limit his power to put out order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

DeWine had promised to veto the bill that passed the legislature, pretty much along party lines. And he is sending it back to the legislature with a message.

We are trying to rely on the facts, we are trying to rely on what the best experts say and that’s what we quote in the veto message.

Ohio lawmakers who passed the bill say it is necessary to make sure there are checks and balances when it comes to shutting down or limiting businesses in Ohio. Now the legislature will need to have a 3/5 majority to override the veto and at this point and it is unclear if they do.

Related Content

Ohio Bill To Limit Power Of Governor Passes Legislature But Could Face Veto Fight

By Nov 19, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says he will veto a bill that’s headed for his desk that would restrict his authority to shut down businesses statewide in a future health order.

DeWine Calls For New Local Ohio COVID Defense Teams

By Oct 29, 2020

Ohio has hit an all-time high in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. During the past 24 hours, 3,590 Ohioans have tested positive for the virus. DeWine is now asking local communities to do more to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie Talks About COVID-19 At Gov. DeWine's Briefing

By Oct 22, 2020
Fmr. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
Jo Ingles

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did debate prep with President Trump in Cleveland last month. A few days after the debate, he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Thursday, Christie made a special guest appearance in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefing to drive home a point DeWine has been making. 

DeWine Says He's Worried There Will Soon Be An Increase In Deaths From COVID-19

By Oct 14, 2020
Ohio Department of Health
Ohio Department of Health

State health leaders say COVID-19 infections are increasing in recent weeks when compared with the same time last month. And Gov. Mike DeWine warns that might translate into more deaths from the virus in the future. 