Governor Issues Three Reprieves Of Execution

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued three reprieves of execution.

Death row inmate Gregory Lott was supposed to be put to death on March 12 but his execution date has been moved to May 27th of 2021. John Stumpf’s execution date has been moved from April 16th of this year to September 15 of next year. And Warren “Keith” Henness, who was supposed to be given a lethal injection on May 14th of this year has a new execution date – January 12th of 2022. Ongoing problems with getting the drugs to do lethal injections are cited as the reasons for these reprieves. None of the executions that have been scheduled under Gov. DeWine’s term in office have been carried out.