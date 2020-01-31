Governor Issues Three Reprieves Of Execution

By 3 minutes ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued three reprieves of execution.

Death row inmate Gregory Lott was supposed to be put to death on March 12 but his execution date has been moved to May 27th of 2021. John Stumpf’s execution date has been moved from April 16th of this year to September 15 of next year. And Warren “Keith” Henness, who was supposed to be given a lethal injection on May 14th of this year has a new execution date – January 12th of 2022.  Ongoing problems with getting the drugs to do lethal injections are cited as the reasons for these reprieves. None of the executions that have been scheduled under Gov. DeWine’s term in office have been carried out.

Tags: 
Executions
Death Penalty
Gov. Mike DeWine
Gregory Lott
John Stumpf
Warren "Keith" Henness

Creator Of Death Penalty Law Says Ohio Won't Have Another Execution

By Jan 10, 2020
Security systems surround the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, where executions are performed. Condemned inmates live on Death Row at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution 35 miles away.
Daniel Konik

There hasn’t been a killer put to death in Ohio in 18 months. And the state’s last execution has likely taken place, according to the architect of Ohio’s 1981 death penalty law. But prosecutors say killing off capital punishment entirely would be a mistake.

DeWine Suggests No Executions At All In Ohio This Year

By Oct 28, 2019
One of the extensions of the death bed meant to hold an inmate's arm during a lethal injection.
Ron Corby

For the first time in three years, there likely won’t be an execution in Ohio this year. That’s according to Gov. Mike DeWine, who says an execution planned for December probably won’t go forward.

DeWine Delays Execution, Citing Counsel Concerns And Drug Shortage

By Sep 30, 2019
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed one of the two executions on the schedule for the rest of this year, setting up the possibility that there will be no executions at all in 2019.

Ohio Lawmaker Suggests Using Confiscated Fentanyl For Executions

By Aug 15, 2019
Ohio's last execution was July 18, 2018, when Robert Van Hook was put to death at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
Statehouse News Bureau

The refusal of pharmaceutical companies to sell the state drugs to use in executions has capital punishment at a virtual standstill in Ohio. A state lawmaker said he has a possible solution.

Famous Death Penalty Opponent Says Ohio Is Ripe For Change On The Issue

By Oct 11, 2019
Sister Helen Prejean
Jo Ingles

The author of the book, “Dead Man Walking,” says she thinks executions in Ohio and elsewhere are soon going to be a thing of the past. 