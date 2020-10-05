Group Seeks Refunding Mechanism For Coal Plant Subsidies

  • Kyger Creek OVEC coal plant in Gallia County
    Kyger Creek OVEC coal plant in Gallia County
    Andy Chow

A consumer advocacy group is filing a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, calling on the state regulators to allow for a possible refund on electric bills. The motion has to do with a new charge customers pay to subsidize coal plans through House Bill 6.

The Citizens Utility Board of Ohio says ratepayers with FirstEnergy are sending $1 million a month to two coal plants, one in Gallia County and the other in Madison, Indiana.

Each customers pays about $0.58 month for the subsidy.

The advocates are asking the PUCO to create a legal mechanism in order to refund those ratepayers.

The group's Tom Bullock says the coal plant subsidies are part of several measures in HB6, which was allegedly passed through a bribery scheme.

"We're pulling on one thread here and they all go back to the source which is that you have public policy driven to benefit the utility perspective and that wasn't balanced appropriately with consumers and other energy users," says Bullock.

The refunding mechanism which would only go into effect if lawmakers repeal HB6.

HB6 - Energy Bill
Householder Corruption Case

Related Content

Ohio’s New Energy Law: What You Should Know

By Jul 26, 2019
Andy Chow

Ohio legislators have passed new energy laws that affects everyone’s electric bills and change the state’s course on green energy policies. But it can be easy to get bogged down by all the information contained in the bill, here's a breakdown.

Judge Rules Against Preliminary Injunction In Yost's HB6 Civil Case

By Oct 2, 2020
Dave Yost
Andy Chow

A Franklin County judge has ruled against Attorney General Dave Yost's (R-Ohio) request to stop FirstEnergy, former House Speaker Larry Householder, and others defendants accused in a bribery scheme from donating money to political campaigns.  

Lawmakers Pass Certain Deadline In HB6 Repeal Attempt

By Oct 1, 2020
Perry Nuclear Power Plant
Dan Konik

The Ohio House and Ohio Senate missed a notable date in the attempt to repeal House Bill 6, the sweeping energy bill at the heart of a corruption case. Now opponents of the law say it will be even harder to avoid new charges on everyone's electric bills from taking place.

Because it takes 90 days for a bill to go into effect, lawmakers needed to pass a repeal of HB6 by October 1 if they wanted to stop new subsidies created to bailout nuclear power plants and subsidize coal and solar.

Federal prosecutors say the bill was supported through a racketeering scheme.