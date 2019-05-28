Group That Sued Over Ohio's Congressional Map Says There's Time To Redraw It

The group that sued over Ohio’s Congressional district map says there’s still time to draw a new one for next year's election if lawmakers are ordered to do that, even though the US Supreme Court on Friday delayed a lower court’s order to do so by June 14.

The U.S. Supreme Court said Ohio’s map will stand at least till after its rulings next month on maps from North Carolina and Maryland.

A federal court in Cincinnati ruled Ohio’s map is unconstitutionally partisan gerrymandered. Freda Levenson with the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio says she’s confident a map could be ready by the September 20 deadline for next year’s Congressional elections.

“It takes a long time to draw a gerrymandered map. Drawing a constitutional map is not a lengthy endeavor.”

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost has said it’s common sense to wait for the high court’s other rulings.

A new map will be drawn after the 2020 census, under new rules approved by voters last year.

