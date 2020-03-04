Health Department: Benefits To Delaying Coronavirus Despite Being Imminent

There are currently no cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in Ohio. And while public health officials say it's only a matter of time, they are still urging people to take preventative measures.

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director, says coronavirus will eventually make its way to Ohio. That it's imminent.

However, that hasn't stopped the state from diligently working to block the potential spread of the virus.

"Slowing it down is crucial because it buys us time," says Acton, adding that they're already seeing medical advancements such as testing for COVID-19, work on a vaccine, and other breakthroughs. "Everything we do to slow the spread lets more and more science come to bear."

That's why Acton says it's important to stay on top of the ever-evolving situation, and take precautionary measures. Those measures include canceling the Arnold Expo in Columbus this weekend, an event that attracts more than 200,000 people from around the world.

On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced the creation of a statewide health advisory group to come up with strategies to deal with the potential spread of the coronavirus.