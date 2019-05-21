High School Senior Wins Online Design Contest For "I Voted" Stickers

A design from a central Ohio high school senior will be on stickers handed out to voters starting later this year. The winner was picked in an online contest after 2,000 designs were submitted by 6th to 12th grade students.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose narrowed the entries down to three, and more than 15,000 votes were cast online.

The winner is an outline of the state in red and the words I Voted inside it, also in red – but the I is also part of the word Ohio, which is inside the state in blue.

The artist is Emily Legg, a senior at Teays Valley High School near Circleville.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity to represent the state and incorporate my art into the state," Legg said.

LaRose said the idea was to update the old stickers while getting kids interested in voting.

The new stickers are provided by his office, and will be used after the old ones run out.