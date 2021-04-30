House Bill Changes Ballot Language For Tax Issues

By 8 minutes ago
  • Bill language from HB140
    Bill language from HB140

The Ohio House has approved a bill that would make tax ballot issues use specific language to describe the potential cost of the levy to voters.

The House bill, HB140, would require all tax levy and bond issues to state in the ballot language how much the levy would cost per $100,000 of appraised property value.

Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township) says this helps simplify issues for voters.

"For example, most voters do not know what 5.5 mills or 9.9 mills means. Putting an actual dollar amount in ballot language expressing the physical amount is very important," Merrin says.

Opponents include groups that put tax issues on ballots. They say the bill would create more confusion and that basing an estimate cost per appraised value is misleading and imprecise.

A coalition of groups which include, the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Ohio Association of School Business Officials, Ohio Library Council, Ohio School Boards Association, and Ohio Township Association, wrote in testimony for a House committee, "By necessity, ballot language is technical in nature and not meant to be an accurate estimate of the taxes owed by each individual taxpayer should the levy pass. Instead, the current ballot language describes the taxes that will be levied on behalf of the taxing entity."

Tags: 
local taxes

Related Content

Bill Would Block Counties From Levying New Taxes Without A Vote Allowing It

By Aug 15, 2018
Republican, Dayton area
Twitter.com

A Republican state lawmaker who backed a failed attempt to overturn a county tax levy wants to make it tougher for counties to raise taxes. 

Treasury Secretary Comes To Ohio Retailers To Sell Tax Package, But Democrats Aren't Buying

By Nov 14, 2017
Karen Kasler

The Treasury Secretary came to Columbus to promote Republican lawmakers’ $1.5 trillion tax reform plan, which they say will grow the economy, make the tax code simpler and create a middle-class tax cut. But not everyone agrees.