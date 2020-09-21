House Dems Say HB6 Repeal Taking Too Long

The Ohio House is planning another hearing on a potential repeal of HB6, the legislation that which big changes to Ohio energy laws and bailed out nuclear power plants. Opponents of HB6 are growing frustrated with the process saying it should be repealed now.

HB6 is at the center of a $60 million federal corruption investigation. House Republican leadership has expressed support for a full repeal of HB6.

But Rep. Sedrick Denson (D-Cincinnati) says the hearings in a House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight are beginning to look like a "dog and pony show."

"What we at least owe it to everyone who lives here in Ohio. We owe it to the ratepayers to look back at what we did and say 'let's scrap that and start over fresh.' We've got that opportunity to do it and I don't know why we wouldn't be taking advantage of it," Denson says.

Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp says HB6 is complicated and believes these hearings are needed to understand the impact of a repeal.

"And to do something in a hasty and reckless manner is totally inappropriate," Cupp said to a group of reporters on September 1.

But Denson says the Legislature should simply repeal the bill now, then begin deeper conversations about how to address Ohio's energy laws.

"For the life of me, now that we figured out all the games, in my opinion, that had been played through House Bill 6, why would we want to be on the hook and/or in the position to look as though we're not moving in the direction of, at least, disassociating ourselves with something that we've just learned," says Denson.

The House Select Committee is scheduled to hold another hearing on Wednesday. Groups set to deliver testimony include Industrial Energy Users, Ohio Manufacturers' Association, Ohio Energy Group, and the office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel.