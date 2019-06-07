Householder Says Senate Should Keep Nuclear Subsidies, Renewables Repeal Together

The Ohio Senate will begin official hearings on the extensive energy bill that would redirect the state’s attention away from renewables and subsidize nuclear and coal instead.

As a lead-up to hearings, state senators heard testimony from researchers and industry experts.

The bill, which would bail out nuclear power and get rid of wind and solar mandates, has already passed the House.

Upon speculation that the Senate might want to take out the renewable provisions and only address nuclear subsidies, House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said it’s important to keep the two components together.

“I think it’s gonna be really difficult to pay for it if you get don’t get rid of the mandates,” says Householder.

Supporters say the plan brings down overall fees for the average monthly electric bill. But opponents argue scrapping efficiency standards means an increase to the bottom line.