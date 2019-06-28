How U.S. Supreme Court's Action On Alabama Abortion Ban Might Affect A Similar One Here In Ohio

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up a case on Alabama’s ban on an abortion method most commonly used in second trimester abortions. This means a lower court ruling that said the ban was unconstitutional will stand. But what might the high court’s decision mean for Ohio’s similar ban, which is in the courts right now?

Jaime Miracle of NARAL ProChoice Ohio says the decision in the Alabama case is a good sign for opponents of Ohio’s ban.

“These bans not only put the health and lives of Ohioans at risk but are clearly unconstitutional and are just wasting taxpayer dollars," Miracle says.

Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis says he thinks the federal court reviewing Ohio’s ban will let it stand.

“We’ve had a lot of success – the pro-life movement that is. In the 6thcircuit just recently, they upheld our defunding of Planned Parenthood law as being constitutional," Gonidakis says.

Similar D & E bans have been stopped by lower courts in other states.