Huge Percentage Of Ohio COVID-19 Deaths Come From Nursing Homes

By 16 minutes ago
  • A hand sanitizer station at a nursing home in central Ohio. Nursing homes were banned from allowing visitors in March.
    A hand sanitizer station at a nursing home in central Ohio. Nursing homes were banned from allowing visitors in March.
    Karen Kasler

More than three quarters of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Ohio have come from nursing homes. This week’s total is a 30 percent increase from a week ago.

878 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 since April 15. That's a 30% jump from 674 deaths reported on May 14, which followed a 35% jump in the 499 deaths reported on May 6.

The state updates cases among residents and staff weekly, showing those by facility and totaling them. There have been a total of 4,666 cases among residents and 2,124 among staff. And as of May 20, there are 1,410 current cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents and 643 among staff. Over 400 nursing homes and long-term care facilities have reported cases and deaths among residents and staff.

But the website’s page listing deaths only breaks them down by county, and doesn’t total them.

The Ohio Department of Health confirms there were 369 deaths in nursing homes before April 15, when the state started reporting deaths.

So the total of COVID-19 deaths in Ohio nursing homes is 1,247, which is 79% of confirmed deaths.

DeWine didn’t address these numbers in his Thursday briefing, but has said a group of at least 10 Ohio National Guard units is being assembled to bring testing into nursing homes.

There are around 960 nursing homes in Ohio, licensed and certified by the Ohio Department of Health. A group representing nursing homes says it wants mass testing in those facilities, as has been done in three Ohio prisons. But the state has continued to say testing is limited.

Visitors to nursing homes have been banned since March 11.

Tags: 
coronavirus - nursing homes

Related Content

Ohio National Guard Will Bring Testing To Nursing Homes

By May 19, 2020
The entrance to Continuing Health Care in Gahanna, where two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 tests, but no residents have.
Karen Kasler

There have been at least 674 deaths from coronavirus at nursing homes in Ohio, which is 43% of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths. After saying for weeks that nursing home residents who have symptoms are tested but limitations prevented mass testing, there’s a plan for more tests in long-term care facilities.

Annie Glenn, Activist And Widow Of John Glenn, Dies Of COVID-19

By May 19, 2020
Annie and John Glenn smile at the event announcing his run for president in New Concord, Ohio, on April 21, 1983. Glenn later withdrew from the race.
Ohio State University, John Glenn Archives/Ohio History Connection

Annie Glenn, the wife of the late astronaut, Senator and presidential candidate John Glenn, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Ohio Creates New COVID-19 Testing Protocols

By May 4, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio is ramping up its ability to test for COVID-19, which means a big increase in testing by the end of May. Gov. Mike DeWine is now announcing new protocols to follow since testing won't be as limited as it once was.

State Posts Nearly 300 COVID-19 Deaths From Nursing Homes

By Apr 29, 2020
Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, shutterstock.com

The state has now added deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes to its coronavirus tracking website – confirming that nearly 300 people have died of the disease in those facilities.