Nursing Homes Group Wants Mass Testing In Long-Term Care Facilities

Mass testing in three Ohio prisons has turned up 3,853 coronavirus cases among inmates and 379 prison workers, showing how fast the virus can spread in congregate settings. Now the state’s long term care providers are hoping for the same thing in more than a thousand nursing homes, assisted living communities and other facilities.

The state tested nearly 5,400 inmates at the Marion and Pickaway Correctional Institutions and the Franklin Medical Center, because of concerns of how fast it was spreading. All deaths in the Ohio prison system so far have been at those three facilties. Sixteen inmates and 1 prison worker have died.

Pete Van Runkle with the Ohio Health Care Association says operators of long term care facilities understand why the mass testing was done at those institutions.

But since the state has repeatedly said tests are limited, he said they’re bothered by it.

“It’s clearly appropriate and necessary. Their concern just is, we’ve now used a couple thousand tests that supposedly were so scarce," Van Runkle said. "And we’ve got a bunch of folks who are in these congregate settings for the elderly and disabled and they’re not getting it.”

Van Runkle says his members support mass testing at all long term care facilities, and has said that residents and staff at nursing homes have died.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton has said with limited tests available, testing will be prioritized by tiers, with people with symptoms who are hospitalized or are health care workers considered Priority 1.

Acton has also said when a few positives are found at such facilities, it’s assumed the virus is there without testing everyone.

"We see a few cases in a nursing home, we test as many as we can. We test some staff and then we say 'it's there' and treat it as such, you almost have to treat it as if everyone has it," said Acton at the daily briefing on Tuesday.