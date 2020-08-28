'Inconsistent Results' Reported In Ohio's Assisted Living COVID-19 Testing Program

The state is pausing a widespread COVID-19 testing program at assisted living facilities due to what Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) called "inconsistent results" with the baseline saliva kits.

Ohio started conducting baseline saliva testing this week at assisted living facilities. DeWine said the testing will give the centers a better idea of potential spread of coronavirus and how to fight it.

But the governor says local facilities have reported inconsistent results, so the state is putting a hold on the program for what controlled validation testing.

"To see if the irregularities can be attributed to the maybe the test kits, maybe the lab, or if it's an issue in the collection process," says DeWine.

DeWine expects the results of that investigation next week.

The goal of these tests, according to DeWine, is to provide accurate, quick results and allow those residential centers the ability to modify their policies based on the test results.

Ohio paid $300,000 for 12,000 saliva testing kits to be used at assisted living facilities.