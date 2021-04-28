Lawmaker Says 'Obstruction Of Justice' Bill Meant To Increase Police, Public Safety

By 18 minutes ago
  • Rob Byron/Shutterstock

A bill to expand the definition of "obstruction of justice" is gaining momentum in the Ohio House. While a Republican sponsor says it's intended to keep everyone safe as police officers carry out their duties, opponents have a different take.

Rep. Jeff LaRe (R-Canal Winchester) says his bill, HB22, would allow police to charge a person with obstruction of justice if they fail to comply with a "lawful order" during certain circumstances, which includes when police are making an arrest. 

"They got to keep their head on a swivel as it is so giving them that space to, whether it's holding a crime scene or apprehending a suspect, it just creates more of a safety zone for everybody that's involved," says LaRe. 

He says HB22 creates clearer language in the Ohio Revised Code on what can be defined as "obstruction of justice" and the penalty that can be attached.

Watch: House committee holds hearings on HB22

While LaRe says the bill is addressing the broad duties of law enforcement, opponents believe this is partly directed at the demonstrations in Ohio cities protesting police violence and say it can infringe on First Amendment rights. 

Watch: Opponents testify against HB22 in House committee.

A previous version of the bill included language outlawing people from "taunting" officers as they apprehend someone. That language has been removed and additional language has been added to specifically state that people can still record video of officers.

The bill is currently in committee. 

Tags: 
HB22 - Obstruction Of Justice
Jeff LaRe
protests

Related Content

House Bills Create New 'Riot' Offenses, Expand Penalties In Protests

By Apr 26, 2021
The first set of doors to the High Street entrance to the Statehouse was breached after a protest in May 2020, and 27 windows at the Statehouse were broken or damaged with red paint hand prints after a protest in June 2020.
Karen Kasler

Ohio Republican lawmakers are pushing for two bills that would increase penalties for offenses that take place during demonstrations and protests. Opponents of the bills say this is an attempt to limit free speech.

Bill Would Allow Attorney General To Prosecute Those Who Damage State Buildings

By Jul 8, 2020
Red paint used by protestors in a demonstration against police brutality in June took several days to remove.
Karen Kasler

Recent vandalism to the Ohio Statehouse and other high- profile government buildings has prompted an outcry from some of the state’s top leaders. Now, Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow the Ohio Attorney General to go after those who damage public buildings.

Advocates Push To "Defund The Police" While Officials Call For Reforms

By Jun 12, 2020
Dan Konik

The movement that began with demonstrators protesting the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other black people killed by police is starting to shape a policy debate over the future of law enforcement. There are leaders calling for reforms, advocates calling to "defund the police," and others wanting more discussion on the issue.