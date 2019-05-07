Lawmaker Wants Talks To Start On New Congressional District Map

By 4 minutes ago
  • Rep. Jack Cera (D-Bellaire) in 2017, showing off some of the cards he received with input on the way Congressional districts are drawn. At the time he was working on the proposal state lawmakers would put before voters in 2018 to change that process.
    Rep. Jack Cera (D-Bellaire) in 2017, showing off some of the cards he received with input on the way Congressional districts are drawn. At the time he was working on the proposal state lawmakers would put before voters in 2018 to change that process.
    Karen Kasler

A panel of federal judges has ordered state lawmakers to draw up a new map of Congressional districts for next year’s election by June 14, because they say the current map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered. There’s an effort to delay that order, but if it fails, that could put lawmakers in a bind.

Longtime Rep. Jack Cera (D-Bellaire) was on the bipartisan working group that came up with a proposal to change the way Congressional districts are drawn, which voters approved last year.

Cera said the budget is the top priority for lawmakers now because it needs to be completed by the end of June. But he’s worried that they’ll also have to start drawing that new map right in the middle of that.

“I think we should start discussing it, because if the court would not grant the stay and we have to move forward, that’s a little over a month to have something resolved," Cera said.

Cera said the first thing he voted on when he was appointed to the House in 2011 was the disputed map, and he was one of 21 Democrats who voted for it. But he says he now has reservations about that.

Tags: 
gerrymandering
Congressional redistricting

Related Content

Party Chairs At Odds Over Fight To Defend Ohio's Congressional Map

By May 6, 2019
Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper (left) and Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken (right) appeared on "The State of Ohio" on May 3, 2019.
Ohio Channel

The state will continue its fight to defend Ohio’s Congressional map in court, after last week’s federal court ruling that the map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered. While the map came out of a deal between state lawmakers of both parties, Republicans and Democrats are at odds in the battle over it.

Federal Court Says Ohio's Congressional Map Is Unconstitutional

By May 3, 2019
Ohio's Congressional district map, approved in 2011.
Ohio Secretary of State

The U.S. District Court in Cincinnati says Ohio’s congressional district map is unconstitutional. The court is telling Ohio lawmakers to draw a constitutional map by June 14 and if that doesn’t happen, the court will appoint a special master to do it so a new map would be in place for next year’s congressional election. 

Ohio ACLU Files Lawsuit Against The State Over Current Boundary Lines For Congressional Districts

By May 23, 2018
Ohio ACLU
Jo Ingles

Voters approved an overhaul of the way Ohio’s Congressional district map will be drawn in the future. But a lawsuit has been filed in federal court against the current map, which opponents say is a result of partisan gerrymandering. 

Former Reporter And Lawmaker Suggests Potentially Difficult Compromise In Redistricting Reform Deal

By Feb 2, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

State lawmakers have added a rare Monday session, in case they need to vote on changing the way Ohio’s Congressional map is drawn. One former lawmaker calls the current map the most gerrymandered one in state history, and has suggestions for his former colleagues and a coalition of citizens’ groups who want to take their plan to voters in the fall.