Lawmakers Considering Changes To School Takeover Process

By 2 minutes ago
  • school hallway
    Dom Ernest L. Gomez/Shutterstock

Lawmakers are looking over several different bills that would revise the way the state handles school districts in academic distress. There seems to be a consensus that changes are needed, but there seems to be a debate on exactly how to go about it.

It’s been nearly four years since former Gov. John Kasich pushed for a last-minute change to a bill that gave the state the power to takeover a school district in academic distress.  

There are three bills circulating in the Statehouse to change that process:

  • HB127 - Prohibits the creation of any new academic distress commissions
  • HB154 - Dissolves the current academic distress commissions (Youngstown City Schools, Lorain City Schools), and replaces with a new system
  • SB110 - Modifies the current process with changes that give more power to local officials

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) says it’s important to discover if the process is working.

“And if it wasn’t what other factors might be at play to discover why it isn’t working and how we can improve on it,” Obhof says.

He wants to talk to the House and Gov. Mike DeWine to figure out the best path forward. 

The state appoints a CEO to lead an academic distress commission when a school district receives an “F” grade on their report card three years in a row.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, Dayton City Schools received its second-consecutive “F” grade in 2018.

The following districts received their first overall “F” in 2018:

  • Ashtabula City Schools
  • Canton City Schools
  • Columbus City Schools
  • Euclid City Schools
  • Lima City Schools
  • Mansfield City Schools
  • North College Hill City Schools
  • Painesville City Schools and
  • Toledo City Schools
Tags: 
school state takeover
academic distress

Related Content

House Dems Call For Halt To State Takeovers Of Local Schools

By Nov 28, 2018
Andy Chow

Democrats state lawmakers are using these last few weeks of session to try and eliminate school district takeovers by the state. This process has allowed the state to assign a CEO to take control of an academically failing district. 

Schiavoni Compares House Education Overhaul Proposal To Youngstown Schools Takeover

By Feb 20, 2018
Andy Chow

The bill to overhaul the state’s education system and hand more control over to the governor’s office is getting its first committee hearing. Opponents say this measure strips away local control and one senator sees similarities to another controversial bill from a few years ago.