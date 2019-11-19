Lawmakers Say Occupational License Reciprocity Removes Barriers To Employment

Republican lawmakers in the Ohio House and Senate are pushing for a bill that would recognize occupational licenses granted in other states.

Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) says occupational license reciprocity will help build Ohio's reputation as a state that is open to people who are looking to move and continue their careers.

"So if somebody from another state holds a cosmetology license or an esthetician license or an embalmer's license, we want to say 'hey, we recognize that you will not forget how to do your job, you're not going to lose those skills as soon as you cross state lines.' So we want to welcome them with open arms," Roegner says.

There are hundreds of occupations in Ohio that require permission by a state licensing or regulatory board. Last year, the legislature passed a bill, SB255, to require a review of every license to determine if the requirements are too strict.

Certain industry representatives pushed back by saying the requirements within the licensure process are to support health and safety measures.

Roegner says license reciprocity will help remove barriers to employment.

"This would help spur economic growth in the state of Ohio cause we'd be welcoming workers that otherwise might not be able to move here," Roegner says.

Arizona and Pennsylvania have already passed similar measures. Lawmakers are still working out the details of the pending House and Senate bills.