Lawmakers Set Sights On Dark Money Transparency

By 2 minutes ago
  • HB6 Referendum petitioners collect signatures outside of the Ohio Statehouse.
    Referendum supporters gather signatures in 2019 to put HB6 on the ballot. They say they were blocked by opponents funded by dark money groups.
    Andy Chow

Lawmakers are introducing bills that require more transparency when it comes to dark money groups in political campaigns. The bills are in reaction to an alleged racketeering scheme involving a dark money organization and Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

One bipartisan bill, HB737, would create reporting requirements for entities that make political contributions. 

Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) is co-sponsoring a similar bill, which would among other things require 501(c)(4)s to disclose their funders. 

"For Democracy to work the process has to be transparent," Russo says. 

Federal investigators say a company thought to be FirstEnergy funneled millions through a 501(c)(4) called Generation Now, to ultimately benefit House Speaker Larry Householder and get a sweeping energy bill, HB6, passed. 

Current laws do not require groups like Generation Now to disclose its donors. 

Rep. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) is co-sponsoring HB737 with Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park).

"We cannot continue down the path of what is, but should aspire to pursue what should be when it comes to campaign finance reform," said Manning in a written statement. "I believe that we must move past the unethical activities that we have recently discovered that went into House Bill 6 and push for a better, cleaner and trustworthy set of rules for Ohioans that we represent. This legislation is needed now more than ever to increase transparency when it comes to campaign finance.”

That legislation is meant to mirror a previous bill introduced in 2010 by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted when he was in the state senate, SB240 in the 128th General Assembly. That bill is an attempt to create transparency laws that align with the U.S. Supreme Court case, Citizens United vs. Federal Elections Commission.

"I introduced this bill requiring transparency a decade ago, and if it had become law then, Ohio would be in a much better place today,” Husted said in a written statement. "Perhaps enough lessons have been learned to get it passed this time."

Russo is co-sponsoring her transparency legislation with Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland). That measure has not yet been assigned a bill number.

Tags: 
Householder Corruption Case
transparency

Related Content

FirstEnergy CEO Reacts To Racketeering Investigation, Says Company Acted Properly

By Jul 24, 2020
Andy Chow

FirstEnergy held an earnings call Friday, just days after federal agents subpoenaed the company as part of a racketeering investigation. The allegations say millions of dollars went into a dark money organization that ended up benefitting House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

Dark Money In The Spotlight In Heated Nuclear Bailout Referendum Campaign

By Sep 30, 2019
Screenshots of ads from the pro-bailout group that's trying to stop the referendum, Ohioans For Energy Security, and the anti-bailout group that wants the referendum, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts.
OhioansForEnergySecurity.com/youtube.com

The controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision Citizens United v FEC almost a decade ago helped bring in hundreds of millions of dollars into political campaigns – and the groups that get some of it don’t have to disclose where it came from.

State Leaders Considering Next Steps After Householder's Arrest

By Jul 23, 2020
Andy Chow

Republican lawmakers say they're working on how to move forward given the recent arrest of House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), who now faces federal racketeering charges. This could set up a new fight to become the next speaker.

Lawmakers Crafting Legislation To Repeal HB6

By Jul 22, 2020
Andy Chow

State lawmakers are quickly putting a proposal together that would repeal the energy laws created through House Bill 6. It’s a sweeping energy bill that bailed out two nuclear power plants along with making other big changes. However, the bill is now at the center of a federal racketeering investigation.