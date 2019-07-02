The Legal Lowdown On Fireworks In Ohio

By 13 seconds ago
  • Shutterstock.com

Ohio’s laws on fireworks can be confusing. You can legally buy products in Ohio that you cannot legally use here. Lawmakers have debated bills to change that but, so far, they haven’t made it through the full legislative process. Here's the lowdown on what’s legal and what’s not.

You can buy the big boom fireworks in Ohio, but you cannot detonate them here. They have to leave the state within 48 hours after they are purchased. But you no longer have to fill out a form promising to take them out of Ohio.

Brian Bohnert is with the Ohio Fire Marshall’s office.

“The only items that can legally be purchased by the public and used in Ohio are what is called the trick and novelty fireworks – so anything that smokes, snaps, snakes or sparkles," Bohnert says.

Bohnert says if you want to see the big booms, attend a public fireworks display.

Tags: 
Brian Bohnert
fireworks
Ohio Fire Marshall

Related Content

Bill To Change Fireworks Laws Unchanged On Independence Day Week, But Sponsor Is Hopeful

By Jul 3, 2018
Karen Kasler

This Independence Day, many fireworks retailers in Ohio have abandoned the form that buyers had been required to sign saying they’d take their purchases out of state to set them off. But the sponsor of a bipartisan fireworks bill hopes for a lot of changes by next year.

Ohio House Lawmakers Approve Bill That Changes Ohio's Consumer Fireworks Laws

By Oct 11, 2017
Robuart, Shutterstock.com

For decades, customers at fireworks stores in Ohio have had to sign forms promising they will leave the state before setting them off. Now the Ohio House has passed a bill that would loosen state regulations on fireworks sales. 