-
Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill that was passed by a large majority of legislators that would have allowed Ohioans to set off the big fireworks they…
-
Ohioans can buy fireworks that cause big explosions but cannot legally set off those consumer grade fireworks here. That could change if Gov. Mike DeWine…
-
Sales of backyard fireworks are booming, at least partly because the pandemic has canceled public fireworks shows. But it’s still technically illegal to…
-
A coalition of health and safety organizations is urging people to stop shooting off fireworks and to leave the festivities to the professionals. It's…
-
Ohio’s laws on fireworks can be confusing. You can legally buy products in Ohio that you cannot legally use here. Lawmakers have debated bills to change…
-
This Independence Day, many fireworks retailers in Ohio have abandoned the form that buyers had been required to sign saying they’d take their purchases…
-
For decades, customers at fireworks stores in Ohio have had to sign forms promising they will leave the state before setting them off. Now the Ohio House…