Many Ohio Teachers Are Apprehensive About Going Back To School

By 10 minutes ago
  • Sherise Thompson, Teacher, Hilliard City Schools
    Sherise Thompson, Teacher, Hilliard City Schools
    Jo Ingles

As school districts unveil their plans for resuming school this fall, some teachers are anxious about returning to their classrooms. 

Hilliard City Schools teacher Sherise Thompson sums it up this way.

“I’m scared. I know there’s still a fatality rate and I think that we shouldn’t be going back to school when there are so many unknowns," Thompson says.

The president of the Ohio Education Association, Scott DiMauro, says he’s hearing from a lot of teachers who worry about the safety of going back in the classroom right now. Still, schools are under pressure to come up with plans to resume classes. Most districts are coming up with plans that allow them to switch to online learning if and when the coronavirus situation worsens.

Tags: 
back to school
Coronavirus
Sherise Thompson
Scott DiMauro
Ohio Eduation Association

Related Content

Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Underway

By Aug 4, 2017
Dan Konik

If you need to buy some school supplies for the kids or even some new clothes for yourself, this might be the weekend to do it. You won’t pay sales tax on many items purchased in Ohio because of the state’s sales tax holiday. 

As Governor Pleads For Mask Wearing, Speaker Says He Doesn't And Won't Require Them

By 2 hours ago
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters in the chamber after session on May 28.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine’s Wednesday evening speech seemed to be a warning to Ohioans to wear masks or risk another round of shutdowns and closures. DeWine’s fellow Republican Speaker Larry Householder has been critical of some of DeWine’s COVID-19 responses.  But in an interview for "The State of Ohio", Householder said he thought the speech was good.

DeWine Says Ohio Is At Critical Point In Pandemic, No New Orders Issued

By 21 hours ago
The Ohio Channel

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) used an evening statewide address to urge Ohioans to take COVID-19 seriously and follow precautions such as wearing masks and observing social distance. However, DeWine stopped short of declaring any new health orders.

Tax Day Arrives In Ohio And Nationwide After A Three Month COVID Delay

By Jul 15, 2020
Karen Kasler

It’s state and federal tax filing day – delayed by three months because of coronavirus.

Ohio's Daily COVID-19 Patient Count In Hospitals Hits 1K

By Jul 14, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The state of Ohio has seen an increase of more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 each day for a week, with hospital rates taking a jump in patients as well.