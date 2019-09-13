More Than 100 People Arrested In Human Trafficking Sting Operation

A three-day, multi-agency, undercover human trafficking sting in Central Ohio has resulted in 104 people being arrested. This sting is just the latest in statewide efforts to combat human trafficking.

Attorney General Dave Yost says 30 police agencies worked together in this sting….an operation called “Fourth and Goal.” 53 of 104 arrests were for felonies, and 26 arrests involved crimes against children.

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery," Yost says.

And Yost adds authorities are finding it’s prevalent throughout Ohio.

“What we are starting to see is there is more of this than we thought.”

Yost says similar stings have been conducted in Cleveland and the Mahoning Valley in recent months.

See the full list of who was arrested and participating agencies here: https://www.scribd.com/document/425726035/More-details-about-the-operation