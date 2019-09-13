More Than 100 People Arrested In Human Trafficking Sting Operation

By 8 minutes ago
  • Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost and representatives of agencies involved in sting
    Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost and representatives of agencies involved in sting
    Karen Kasler

A three-day, multi-agency, undercover human trafficking sting in Central Ohio has resulted in 104 people being arrested. This sting is just the latest in statewide efforts to combat human trafficking.

 

Attorney General Dave Yost says 30 police agencies worked together in this sting….an operation called “Fourth and Goal.” 53 of 104 arrests were for felonies, and 26 arrests involved crimes against children. 

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery," Yost says.

And Yost adds authorities are finding it’s prevalent throughout Ohio.

“What we are starting to see is there is more of this than we thought.”

Yost says similar stings have been conducted in Cleveland and the Mahoning Valley in recent months.

See the full list of who was arrested and participating agencies here: https://www.scribd.com/document/425726035/More-details-about-the-operation

Tags: 
human trafficking
Dave Yost
104 arrested in sting operation

Related Content

Advocates Say Awareness Is Vital Tool In Fight Against Human Trafficking

By Feb 28, 2019
Andy Chow

Hundreds of people gathered in Columbus for the 10th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day to discuss the most pressing issues related to the issue and share what has been working in their communities. 

Lawmakers Debate Expunging Criminal Records For Human Trafficking Victims

By Dec 13, 2017
Andy Chow

Lawmakers in the Statehouse are landing on different sides of a debate over the criminal records of human trafficking victims. The argument is over what measures the state should take to conceal and even wipe out those records.

Lawmaker Wants To Extend Protections For Adult Victims Of Human Trafficking To 16- And 17-Year Olds

By Feb 3, 2017
Karen Kasler

The number of reports of human trafficking in Ohio went up in the last year. Now a state lawmaker who’s been working on the issue for years wants to protect more minors who are victimized.

Human Trafficking Group Discusses Strengthening Victim Services Standards

By Apr 24, 2017

The state has been trying to fight modern day slavery on several different fronts, from revising the laws to raising awareness about human trafficking. A coalition of community groups are learning more about what can be done for the victims once they’re out of the system.

Human Trafficking On The Rise In Ohio

By Feb 2, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

A new report from a nonprofit group that tracks human trafficking says the crime is on the rise here in Ohio and nationally. 