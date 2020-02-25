More Than 200 Ohioans Become U.S. Citizens In Statehouse Ceremony

  Maree Gavhed, her husband Abdloulaye Soumana and her children celebrate her new citizenship.
    Maree Gavhed, her husband Abdloulaye Soumana and her children celebrate her new citizenship.
    Karen Kasler
  Man Biswa looks at the certificate he received at the naturalization ceremony. (credit Kasler)
    Man Biswa looks at the certificate he received at the naturalization ceremony. (credit Kasler)
    Karen Kasler
  New U.S. citizens listen to a speech from Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
    New U.S. citizens listen to a speech from Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
    Karen Kasler
  Two new citizens pose with U.S District Judge Algenon Marbley, who offered opening remarks.
    Two new citizens pose with U.S District Judge Algenon Marbley, who offered opening remarks.
    Karen Kasler
  A father and his children listen at the ceremony.
    A father and his children listen at the ceremony.
    Karen Kasler

219 people from 54 countries became US citizens in a ceremony at the Statehouse today.  And they were pretty pleased about it.

Sage Shahid, Maree Gavhed, Man Biswa and Augustine Ackah all became citizens today. They live in the 15-county area covered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) field office in Columbus.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose spoke at the event, in which the new citizens all received applications to become registered voters.

Naturalization ceremonies like this are held around the state several times a year.

