Mostly Good News For Ohio GOP, Mostly Bad News For Democrats In 2020 Vote

By 2 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

Election Night 2020 was a bad night for Democrats and brought wins for Republicans on Ohio’s Capitol Square. But there were two races with a split decision.

Democrat Jennifer Brunner beat Republican Justice Judi French, giving Democrats three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court for the first time since 1993. Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy won the other race, defeating Democrat John O’Donnell.

Republicans who lost five Ohio House districts overall in 2018 could pick up three this time – winning two Democratic seats that were open, and late results show Republican Mike Loychik beating incumbent Gil Blair of Niles, in an area that went solidly for President Trump in 2016. Trump's performance in the Mahoning Valley was even stronger this time, as he won Mahoning County, which Hillary Clinton won four years ago.

And in the Senate, incumbent Democrat Sean O’Brien lost to Republican Sandra O’Brien. She had run for treasurer in 2018, but lost in the GOP primary to Robert Sprague. She challenged Jon Husted in the Republican primary for Secretary of State in 2010.

With that win, Republicans now dominate in the Senate 25-8. The GOP's supermajority strengthens in the House with 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats.

Tags: 
2020 election

Related Content

Ohio Voters Line Up For Early Morning Voting On Election Day

By & Jo Ingles & Karen Kasler 14 hours ago
Early morning voters line up at this precinct in Canal Winchester with sunrise on the horizon.
Andy Chow

Many voters lined up at their local polling location around the state to kick-off the last day of voting in the 2020 election. Even with an emphasis on early voting, there were still long lines spotted in Ohio.

Long Waits Again As Thousands Cast Ballots At Close Of Weekend Early Voting In Ohio

By Karen Kasler Nov 2, 2020
An overhead shot of the line behind the Franklin County Board of Elections early vote center around 3:30pm on Sunday, the final day of weekend early voting.
Karen Kasler

Thousands of Ohioans cast ballots on the final day of weekend early voting in Ohio – some standing in line for hours. That includes many at the early voting center in the state capital.

Ohio Supreme Court Candidates Square Off On Issues, Ethics

By Oct 13, 2020
The view from the bench at the Ohio Supreme Court
Dan Konik

Way down at the bottom of the Ohio ballot are two important races – two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. These are non-partisan races on the ballot, but there are differences between the Republican incumbents and their Democratic challengers.