Ohio’s top elections official has asked the state’s attorney general to investigate 117 people who either registered to vote in Ohio or actually cast a…
On this inauguration day, security remains high at the Ohio Statehouse after preparations for a weekend armed march that never fully materialized. They…
A year ago, 2020 looked like it was going to be another busy election year in Ohio. But with the pandemic crowding out most other news and keeping…
All 538 members of the Electoral College voted across the country Monday – including the 18 electors in Ohio. It’s a process described in law and with…
Ohio’s Republican attorney general is joining in part of the lawsuit Texas has filed against Pennsylvania. But he's not asking for results in four…
Unofficial results show Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden won seven Ohio counties – one less than Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. But while…
There were no widespread technical problems in Tuesday’s statewide vote. But non-partisan groups who help protect and inform voters say there were some…
There was good news for two-thirds of the state’s public school districts that had tax levies or other money questions on Tuesday’s ballot. But there are…
Election Night 2020 was a bad night for Democrats and brought wins for Republicans on Ohio’s Capitol Square. But there were two races with a split…
Many voters lined up at their local polling location around the state to kick-off the last day of voting in the 2020 election. Even with an emphasis on…