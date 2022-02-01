LaRose says amount of potential voter fraud cases proves Ohio's elections are secure

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) says of the 62 cases, half involve people who are non-U.S. citizens who registered to vote and another 27 cases involve people who allegedly cast a 2020 General Election ballot illegally.

LaRose emphasizes that 27 cases out of 5.9 million votes cast in the November 2020 election is proof that Ohio's elections are secure and that it's hard to cheat.

"At the end of the day, these referrals are all about accountability. Lawbreakers should know we take election security seriously, and we won’t tolerate even one unlawful vote to go unpunished on my watch," LaRose said in a written statement.

Jen Miller, executive director for the League of Women Voters of Ohio, agreed with LaRose's assessment that Ohio's elections are secure.

"These are just potential cases. There will need to be further investigation. Most of the time, these do not result in prosecution or convictions. But at the end of the day, it shows that our election system works, that they are secure and accurate, and that election fraud is exceedingly rare," says Miller.

Among the cases up for further investigation are 14 incidents where a voter died before casting their ballot in the general election.

All 62 cases now go to the Ohio Attorney General and local prosecutors.