Next Democratic Presidential Primary Debate To Be Near Columbus

Otterbein University in Westerville will host CNN's presentation of the fourth Democratic Presidential Primary debate.

The Democratic National Committee says the next debate will take place on October 15. If enough candidates qualify, the debate will extend to October 16 as well. Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says the suburban Columbus city is a great location for this event.

“The biggest shift in Ohio politics is that suburbs like Westerville that used to be Republican have become Democrat or toss up," Pepper says.

Pepper says suburban women have trended away from President Trump in recent years, suggesting to him that Democrats see it as winnable next November. Interestingly, Republican former Governor John Kasich works at both CNN and Otterbein.

For more details on the upcoming debate, click here: https://www.scribd.com/document/425734670/DNC-Announces-Details-for-Fourth-Presidential-Primary-Debate