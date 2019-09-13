Next Democratic Presidential Primary Debate To Be Near Columbus

By 34 minutes ago
  • Otterbein University

Otterbein University in Westerville will host CNN's  presentation of the fourth Democratic Presidential Primary debate.

The Democratic National Committee says the next debate will take place on October 15. If enough candidates qualify, the debate will extend to October 16 as well. Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says the suburban Columbus city is a great location for this event.

“The biggest shift in Ohio politics is that suburbs like Westerville that used to be Republican have become Democrat or toss up," Pepper says.

Pepper says suburban women have trended away from President Trump in recent years, suggesting to him that Democrats see it as winnable next November. Interestingly, Republican former Governor John Kasich works at both CNN and Otterbein.

For more details on the upcoming debate, click here: https://www.scribd.com/document/425734670/DNC-Announces-Details-for-Fourth-Presidential-Primary-Debate

Tags: 
Otterbein University
Democratic Presidential Primary
2020 presidential race

Related Content

New Poll Shows Biden Over Trump In Head To Head Matchup In Ohio

By Jul 25, 2019
Top: Democrat Joe Biden, Bottom: Republican Donald Trump
Statehouse News Bureau

A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows Democratic Former Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democrat in the race who would beat Republican President Donald Trump if the election were held today. 

Ohio Leaders Watching 2020 Dem Debates Closely

By Jun 28, 2019
3dfoto/Shutterstock

The Ohio Republican Party said the Democrats vying for the White House expressed far-left ideas and characterized their policies as socialist after watching the two rounds of presidential debates.

With Deadline Looming, Lawmakers Start Work On Big Differences In Budget

By Jun 24, 2019
A lot of the work on the state budget happens at night at the Statehouse.
Karen Kasler

The two-year state budget is headed to a conference committee Tuesday to work out significant differences between the House and Senate versions. And there isn’t much time to deal, because the budget must be signed by Sunday night.

Sherrod Brown Weighs In On Crowded 2020 Presidential Race

By Apr 25, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden during a stop in Columbus to discuss the new overtime rules for workers. Biden is the latest Democrat to enter the 2020 presidential race.
Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown bowed out of the 2020 presidential race weeks ago, and many speculated that was because former Vice President Joe Biden was planning to run. 

Ohio Congressman Throws Hat In Ring For President

By Apr 5, 2019
Cong. Tim Ryan (D, Niles)
Jo Ingles

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan of the Youngstown area is the latest Democrat to officially throw his hat in the ring to run for the party’s nomination for president in 2020. 