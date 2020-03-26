Ohio Democratic Party Drops Its Lawsuit Over Election Day Postponement

By 25 minutes ago
  • Jo Ingles

The Ohio Democratic Party has dropped its lawsuit over the postponed Election Day. 

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says the lawsuit sought to make sure Ohioans who didn’t get to cast ballots on Election Day got the chance to vote by mail. State lawmakers approved extending absentee voting for the primary election to April 28th and making it mail-in only instead of opening the polls on June 2, as Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose had proposed.

“I’m glad it’s not going to be an in-person election on June 2nd which I think would have been very chaotic," Pepper says.

Pepper says there’s no guarantee that coronavirus would be under control by that date. While lawmakers gave Pepper most of what he wanted, he says he wishes they would have put in a provision to pay for postage for forms to request those absentee ballots.

David Pepper
Ohio Democratic Party
postponed Election Day

Ohio Democratic Party Leader Explains Why Ohio Is Not Included In Some National Campaign Efforts

By Jan 31, 2020
Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper
Statehouse News Bureau

Some of the Democratic party’s top fundraisers, including union groups and some of President Obama’s top campaign supporters, are organizing a massive campaign in six battleground states this year. Ohio is not one of them. Does this mean the Buckeye State is no longer thought of by national Democrats as a swing state? 

2020 Preview: How Democrats Plan To Win In November

By Jan 3, 2020
Demonstrators in Columbus, December 17, 2019
Dan Konik

Democrats are looking to 2020 with optimism. Party leaders say they are seeing signs that areas of Ohio that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and Republican statewide leaders in 2018 are ready to vote for Democrats in 2020. And they say they have a plan to make that happen.

Boards Of Elections Start Removing Thousands Of Voter Registrations

By Sep 6, 2019
Karen Kasler

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says state law requires voter roll maintenance, but voting rights groups say they’re still worried eligible voters will be "purged" by mistake.

Federal Court Rules Voter Removal Process Can Go Forward As Planned

By Sep 3, 2019
Voters outside Franklin County Voting Center
Jo Ingles

A federal court has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can remove more than 200,000 voters from the rolls Friday as planned. The Ohio Democratic Party had ask the court to block it, saying thousands of voters could be improperly removed. 

Ohio Democratic Party Sues Over Impending Removal Of Voters From Rolls

By Aug 30, 2019
Ohio voters
Dan Konik

Before the ink is barely dry on a new settlement between the ACLU of Ohio and the Secretary of State's office, Ohio's Democratic Party is filing its own lawsuit over the process of removing voters from the rolls. 