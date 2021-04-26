Ohio Democrats Don't Like What They Are Hearing About New Election Reform Bill

  • Voters wait to cast ballots in early in-person voting in Franklin County, November 2020
    Jo Ingles

A bill to reform elections in Ohio hasn’t been introduced yet but information about it has been leaking out. And Democrats don’t like what they are hearing. 

Democrats say the Republican bill will take away one day of early in person voting, shorten the window for requesting absentee ballots and require voters to provide more identification when casting ballots. Rep. Phillip Robinson (D-Solon) says since there hasn’t been any widespread fraud in Ohio, there’s no reason for this bill. 

“In Ohio, we don’t have a problem with voter fraud. We have a problem with voter access," Robinson says.

The Republican sponsor of the bill, Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Green Township), notes the criticism by Democrats of an older draft of a bill had no effect on what has ended up in his legislation and says he has “herd immunity from the criticisms of the organized left.” 

