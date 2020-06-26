Ohio Has A New Law To Allow Religious Expression By Public School Students

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a law that allows students in public schools to express their religious beliefs.

Republican Sen Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says if the choir can announce there’s practice after school, a religious based club will be allowed to do the same. But he says there are limits.

“Students couldn’t get on the p.a. to say ‘Now we are all going to pray together’ just as the students in the choir could not say ‘We are all going to sing together,'" Huffman says.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously. It had faced opposition in the House, but 18 amendments were added to help schools with the coronavirus pandemic.