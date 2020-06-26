Ohio Has A New Law To Allow Religious Expression By Public School Students

By 3 minutes ago
  • Ohio Statehouse
    Ohio Statehouse
    Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a law that allows students in public schools to express their religious beliefs.

Republican Sen Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says if the choir can announce there’s practice after school, a religious based club will be allowed to do the same. But he says there are limits.

“Students couldn’t get on the p.a. to say ‘Now we are all going to pray together’ just as the students in the choir could not say ‘We are all going to sing together,'" Huffman says.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously. It had faced opposition in the House, but 18 amendments were added to help schools with the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: 
Matt Huffman
religious liberty
religious expression

Related Content

Change To Exploding Voucher Program Likely Coming, But Time Is Running Out

By Jan 17, 2020
A group of students in an elementary school classroom in Westerville.
Karen Kasler

The number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private school voucher program will more than double in the coming school year. And that could blow huge holes in the budgets of 70 percent of Ohio’s school districts. Lawmakers who have said they want to change that are running out of time.

Deal Could Take Many Schools Off Voucher List, As Group Threatens Lawsuit

By Jan 21, 2020
Crystal Brown, left, comforts her 15 year old daughter Josephine Brown-Walker as she talks about her EdChoice voucher, which allows her to attend a Christian high school in Columbus.
Karen Kasler

Lawmakers who’ve wanted to stop the impending explosion in the number of school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private school voucher program say there’s a deal in the works. But parents and students already in the EdChoice program want it to stay and expand.

Supporter Says Quick Fix Is Needed Before Voucher Program Opens Up In February

By Dec 19, 2019
Desks and chairs in an elementary school classroom
Karen Kasler

A lawmaker who backed the expansion of the state’s largest voucher program says it’s creating problems – with a 400 percent increase in the number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for private school vouchers by next school year. 

Bill Would Create Vehicle For Getting Dollars From A Yet To Be Approved Federal Program

By Nov 4, 2019
Sen. Matt Huffman explains his bill to reporters
Jo Ingles

A federal program that could provide $5 billion dollars to private schools across the country hasn’t received the ok from congress yet. But that’s not stopping at least one state senator from introducing a bill to draw down those dollars when and if the program is approved.