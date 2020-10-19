Ohio Hits Record For COVID Hospitalizations, Which Have Doubled In A Month

Ohio hit a new record of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 today, topping the high numbers of hospitalizations set in July.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 1,154 COVID patients taking up nearly 4.5 percent of the beds in the state. That’s almost double the number hospitalized a month ago.

More breakdowns:

585 in hospitals (down fr 634 yesterday; 2%of total)

199 in ICU (down fr 224; 5.3% of total beds)

115 on ventilators (down fr 118; 2.25% of total capacity)

Total tests 2,780,948; 35,512 new; 34,682 yesterday

Positivity rate 2.8%; 7-day moving average 3.1% — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) September 19, 2020

The numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators are also up. The system still has about 31 percent capacity overall left, or around 8,000 beds. But last week Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said he’s worried.

“Hospital admissions have been declining, had been declining for many weeks since our peak in mid July. Unfortunately, we started to see that trend change a few weeks ago as a reminder, hospital admissions are lagging indicator," DeWine said.

The 83 confirmed deaths on October 2 was the highest since late April, though the death totals have dropped since then.

The state hit a record of 2,069 confirmed cases on Thursday.

Ohio saw an increase of 1,837 cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours. While this marks the second straight day of cases falling below 2,000 new cases, it keeps the state on par with the upward trend.

The state tends to see a lag in reported COVID-19 cases coming out of the weekend, which means the state could see another spike above 2,000 cases and higher hospital admissions later in the week.

The state now has a 21-day average of more than 1,500 new cases a day.

DeWine has said there are no plans in the work for new policy changes to address the spread of the virus, other than continuing to encourage people to avoid gatherings and wear masks.

DeWine said a new supply of rapid testing will soon be used in targeted, high-risk areas.