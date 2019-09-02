Ohio Honors Men For Dual Role In Creating Labor Day Holiday

  • Bob Saffold holds the proclamation honoring Green and Kyle for their role in making Labor Day a national holiday.
The state is honoring two men from Ohio who helped make Labor Day a national holiday more than a hundred years ago.

Ohio was the first state to recognize Labor Day in 1890 with a law sponsored by state Rep. John Patterson Green of Cleveland.

Bob Saffold, a businessman and minister from Warrensville Heights and the stepfather of Democratic Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, says that idea influenced Ohio-born US Senator James Henderson Kyle, who represented South Dakota in 1893.

“James Henderson Kyle got the idea for Labor Day in the US from his friend from Ohio, who we believe was the first state in the union to have that," said Saffold.

Saffold notes Green was African American and Kyle white, but both were Republicans.
 

Saffold says he brought this to the attention of the state, which has put out a declaration honoring Green and Kyle for their dual role in launching Labor Day nationwide.

