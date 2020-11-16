Ohio Hospitals Considering "Creative" Options As COVID Cases Climb

By 27 minutes ago
  • ideastream

Monday was the third day in a row for record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio. That has health care facilities considering their options.

The numbers of COVID patients in Ohio hospitals are more than double what they were a month ago, and hospitalizations have set a record nearly every day in that time period.

Six sites were identified in the early days of the pandemic as possible alternative or surge health care sites, including five convention centers and the Case Western Reserve University Health Education Campus.

Those could still be used, but Mike Abrams with the Ohio Hospital Association said children’s hospitals are a more likely avenue for young adults with COVID.

“Before we set up the convention center, we may get a lot more creative about the nature of an age of the patients that are being cared for at the very high quality children's hospitals throughout our state," Abrams said in an interview for "The State of Ohio" this weekend.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus will start admitting patients under 26 sent to them by other hospitals.

This is happening as low staffing levels at hospitals statewide are raising concerns, especially at the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals systems in northeast Ohio.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - hospitals
Mike Abrams
Ohio Hospital Association

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Have Mixed Reactions To DeWine's New COVID Orders

By Nov 13, 2020
A bar in Cleveland with a sign showing masks are required to enter.
Karen Kasler

With Ohio in the third week of COVID hospitalizations setting a new record each day, Gov. Mike DeWine laid out two new health orders and previewed the possibility of a limited shutdown. The announcement got mixed reviews from state lawmakers.

Ohio Restaurant/Bar Group Pushes Back On Possibility DeWine Will Order Shutdown

By Nov 12, 2020
A restaurant in downtown Cleveland with plexiglass dividers and heat lamps set up for outdoor dining.
Karen Kasler

More than a half a million people work in Ohio’s bar and restaurant industry, which is pushing back on an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine in his statewide address Wednesday that he would consider shutting down those establishments next week if the state’s COVID-19 numbers don’t improve.

DeWine Announces New Health Orders in Ohio As Record Hospitalizations Continue

By & Nov 11, 2020
The Greater Columbus Convention Center was set up as a surge hospital this spring. The supplies are in storage now, but could be set up again if needed.
Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Saying the coronavirus is "more intense, widespread and dangerous" than it's ever been and that every single county has a high rate of virus spread, Gov. Mike DeWine announced two new health orders on masks and social gatherings. And he hinted at more to come.